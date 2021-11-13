In the early days of the plandemic, it was known that antibodies from recovered patients gave them "high levels of immunity" and could be transferred to others as "human convalescent plasma."
China used this technique to end their epidemic.

Mount Sinai to Begin the Transfer of COVID-19 Antibodies into Critically Ill Patients | Mount Sinai Today
But big pharma couldn't make money off it, and natural immunity was erased. And the Red Cross banned vaccinated people from donating human convalescent plasma.

The Red Cross has since deleted the document from their website and insist it never existed. They also ended their convalescent plasma program.