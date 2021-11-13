© Ernests Dinka



Latvia's parliament voted on Friday to ban lawmakers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine from voting on legislature and participating in discussions.as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm its health system.State television reported thatThe ban on unvaccinated MPs in parliament was necessary to promote public confidence in the government's policies to control COVID-19 infections, the legislation's sponsor, lawmaker Janis Rancans, was cited as saying by the parliamentary press service.Latvia, home to 1.9 million people, has reported 236,765 infections and 3,646 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.