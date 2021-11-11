quake
Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 13 km depth

Date & time: Nov 10, 2021 17:46:41 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 2:46 am (GMT +9)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 13.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 4.29°S / 134.22°E↗ (Aru Sea, Indonesia)