This stunning fireball was spotted from Spain on 8 November 2021, at 20:13 local time (19:13 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet. The rock hit the atmosphere at about 88,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Granada. It began at an altitude of about 87 km over Sierra Nevada, next to the vertical of the village of Alpujarra de la Sierra. From that position it moved west, and and ended at a height of around 45 km over the town of Alhama de Granada.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from different meteor-observing stations located in Spain. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).