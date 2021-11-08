newsmax
Newsmax, the conservative news outlet, said it plans to implement a coronavirus vaccine requirement for its employees.

According to Mediaite, which obtained a copy of an email sent to employees, Newsmax told personnel they have to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or subject themselves to weekly testing.

The email noted that the company is implementing the mandate due to Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) rules, the outlet reported.

The Biden administration published the mandate on Thursday, setting up the January vaccination deadline. The mandate applies to companies with at least 100 employees.

"To ensure that we are in compliance, we require that all vaccinated employees submit a copy of their vaccination card," the email said, according to Mediaite.

It is unclear how the move will be received by employees, as many of the network's hosts have decried the Biden administration's vaccine mandate.

Newsmax recently pulled one reporter off the air after she pushed a baseless vaccine conspiracy theory on Twitter.


Comment: See" Newsmax pulls reporter who tweeted vaccine conspiracy theory off air


Republican states and attorneys general are already amassing a lawsuit against the mandate, calling the move unconstitutional.

"Its unlawful mandate will cause injuries and hardship to working families, inflict economic disruption and staffing shortages on the States and private employers, and impose even greater strains on struggling labor markets and supply chains," the attorneys general said in a lawsuit led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The Hill has reached out to Newsmax for comment.