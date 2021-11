Newsmax, the conservative news outlet, said it plans to implement a coronavirus vaccine requirement for its employees.According to Mediaite , which obtained a copy of an email sent to employees, Newsmax told personnel they have to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or subject themselves to weekly testing.The email noted that the company is implementing the mandate due to Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) rules, the outlet reported.The Biden administration published the mandate on Thursday, setting up the January vaccination deadline. The mandate applies to companies with at least 100 employees.the email said, according to Mediaite.Newsmax recently pulled one reporter off the air after she pushed a baseless vaccine conspiracy theory on Twitter.Republican states and attorneys general are already amassing a lawsuit against the mandate, calling the move unconstitutional.," the attorneys general said in a lawsuit led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.The Hill has reached out to Newsmax for comment.