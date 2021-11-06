© Instagram

After one of his students was dismissed and ordered to see a psychologist after wearing a skirt to school,movement in November.Spanish male teachers are wearing skirts to school to challenge gender stereotypes in the country.Following a boy's expulsion for wearing a skirt last year, several instructors have worn a skirt in the classroom as part of the Clothes Have No Gender movement - or #laropanotienegenero.Manuel Ortega, 37, and Borja Velazquez, 36, are two of the teachers who decided to wear a skirt after witnessing one of their students being bullied in class, according to the Metro.The child was tormented so hard that he changed his clothes, terrifying Manuel and forcing him to wear a skirt for the entire month of May.In a post on Twitter, he said: "A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education, and tolerance."Since last year, Jose Pias, a fellow instructor, has started wearing a skirt to school. He stated he had previously suffered persecution because of his sexual orientation in a Twitter post.Tweeting a photo of himself wearing a skirt, he wrote: "20 years ago I suffered persecution and insults for my sexual orientation in the institute where I am now a teacher.""Many teachers, they looked the other way.""I want to join the cause of the student, Mikel, who has been expelled and sent to the psychologist for going to class with a skirt."and was instructed by his instructor to consult a psychologist.Gómez documented his experiences in a TikTok video, which rapidly went viral, garnering millions of views and inspiring others to wear skirts to school to challenge gender stereotypes.The teachers have been praised by parents online, with one posting: "Congratulations on your attitude.""High schools are sometimes very hard for students, you have to know how to be aware of it and position yourself without nuances to guarantee yourself safety from attacks."