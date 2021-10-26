grpaph
6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 05:48 AM
Your time: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 6:48 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - east of the South Sandwich Islands
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

10 km depth