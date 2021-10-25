He said that there was 3 feet deep snow recorded in Sinthan Top and Marwah, yesterday

Two persons died while two others were rescued from Sinthan Pass in Kokernag areas of south Kashmir's Anantnag after getting stranded in a snowstorm in the area, an official said on Sunday.The two persons rescued from the area are being treated for hypothermia and shock at Sub-district hospital Kokernag, an official said. The deceased have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir of Khualchul, Kishtiwar, Dawood Ahmad Lone of Dadpath, Kishtiwar.The four were traveling in two different vegetable-laden Tata mobile load carriers bearing registration numbers JK17-0053 and JK17-9334.The rescue team comprised SDM Kokernag, SDPO Kokernag, 19 RR, Police and SDRF. An official said, the rescue team traveled through rough snow-locked and foggy terrain, aided by MED machinery, and then walked 8 km in freezing winds and snow to rescue the stranded persons. "The operation was carried on the directions of DC Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla," he said.. Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar said that the ambulance driver died at Margan Top area on his return to Kishtwar town. He had gone to Marwah to shift a dead body."People tried to stop him to stay back in view of the inclement weather conditions following snowfall, but he proceeded towards the town. He, however, died on the way as he was stuck in the snowbound area," the DC said.The deceased ambulance driver was identified as Kalwant Singh son of Munish Ram of Semina in Kishtwar.and assessment of losses was being done."The Sinthan Top Road which links with Anantnag District, Marwah and Wadwan roads have been closed for commuters as a precautionary measure.. The administration has also established tehsil control rooms at Marwah (9797472747) and Warwan (7889956908).Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President G. M Saroori expressed shock over the deaths.