Winter arrives early in Himachal Pradesh, India: Sub-zero temperatures in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur - 50 roads blocked by snow
Hindustan Times
Mon, 25 Oct 2021 18:28 UTC
The snowfall brought life to a standstill in the tribal regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi in Chamba district. More than 50 roads were blocked due to snowfall in the region. Gondla got 15cm snow, Hansa and Khadrala 5cm each and Keylong 3cm.
The Manali-Leh highway was also closed for traffic beyond Darcha due to snowfall on the mountain passes, while the Gramphu-Kaza national highway was blocked at Kunzum Pass.
More than 300 people from Zanskar in Kargil district are stranded at various places, including Manali and Kullu, due to the snowfall at Shinkula Pass. The local administration has made arrangements for their stay and food.
The stranded people are mostly pilgrims on their way to pay obeisance at Trilokinath Temple.
Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar has cautioned people to avoid travelling to snowbound areas until the situation improves.
Superintendent of police Manav Verma said all vehicles except heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter Lahaul as the weather has cleared. "Traffic towards Leh will not be allowed as roads are closed," he said.
Apple growers worried as harvest was on
Power supply has also been snapped in some areas.
The snowfall has left apple growers worried. Plucking of the fruit has been stopped due to the weather but there are reports of damage to apple trees in some areas.
Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest in the state recording a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius followed by 0.6 degree Celsius in Kalpa.
Shimla cold at 6.4 degrees, Manali 5 degrees
State capital Shimla recorded a low of 6.4 degrees and the tourist resort of Manali 5 degrees Celsius. Kufri shivered at 2.9 degrees, Dalhousie 6.1, Palampur 9.2 degrees and Dharamshala 10.2 degrees.
Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said the minimum temperatures were 3-4 degrees below normal and maximum temperatures dip 7-8 degrees since Sunday.
Rajgarh gets maximum rain
Meanwhile, Rajgarh was the wettest recording 77mm rain. Kasauli received 68 mm rain, Naina Devi 52mm, Amb 43mm, Dharampur and Solan 34mm each, Tissa 32mm, Renuka 30mm, Baldwara 27mm and Manali 24mm.
The MeT department has forecast dry weather till October 27.
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
- Gandhi
Gates supporting this poison coctail is all I need to know. So I can skip all the phony statistics and links.
Why do that fools wear face diaphers ?
Repeat after me: psy-cho-path. Has anyone came across a more kickable face in their life? Would be a good show to see the teeth of that horseface...
For over 100 years, the chemical industry has been using the Haber-Bosch process to convert atmospheric nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia, an...
Maybe De Santis can send boats and open his ports to these unwanted people. I'm liking the idea of sanctuary states.