A cat investigated fresh snowfall in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 12.

A cat investigated fresh snowfall in Flagstaff, Arizona, on October 12.
The calendar says it's fall, but many parts of Arizona got a dusting of white snow overnight, including Flagstaff, where many broke out the winter coats. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman headed north for a look at the early winter blast.