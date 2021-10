© Unknown



A pair of emails from business associates of Hunter Biden reveal he offered to help them unfreeze Libyan assets for a $2M retainer plus 'success fees', while they also discussed their misgivings over his drug and alcohol use.They had been frozen by the Obama administration under the deposed Muammar Gaddafi regime in 2011.The emails are unrelated to those on his laptop, which outlined a number of his other business dealings. The computer was found at a repair shop in Delaware.In the first email dated January 28, 2015 sent by Jauhari to al-Rahbani, and obtained by Business Insider He outlines the number of connections Hunter has, including his role asand thethat Obama ordered frozen amid a bid to increase its influence in Africa.Jauhari wrote that Hunter wanted '$2 per year retainer +++ success fees.' Sources familiar with the effort told Business Insider thatand thatJauhari is frank, however, aboutfor their endeavor. He wrote:In the second email, dated a little more than a year later on February 26, 2016, talks with Hunter Biden over his role in the Libyan project appeared to still be ongoing.In it,, a lawyer who served as Obama's acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,, according to Business Insider. He wrote:Sandweg wrote:to help with the effort to free up the funds, but Sandweg confirmed to Insider that he had been in contact with an associate of Hunter Biden. 'They indicated they would consider it and I passed the message back,' he told the outlet.