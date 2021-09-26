© REUTERS / Stringer



Two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) said they had brought a legal case before the Paris administrative court to order French customAmnesty International France and the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) said in a statement that they filed the case after French customs declined to disclose documentation over the potential sale of weapons in connection with the Yemen conflict.The two NGOs raised"This lack of transparency is a major hurdle to parliamentary, judicial and democratic control over French weapons exports," they said in a statement.NGOs said investigative media company Disclose was also among the plaintiffs.Contacted by Reuters, the French customs had no immediate reaction.A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. The more than six-year long conflict is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.U.N. investigators said last year weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen were fueling the conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes and Houthi shelling.