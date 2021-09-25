Adventurous Tasmanians headed out to make the most of the snow.
Elevated areas of Tasmania were blanketed in snow overnight, but snowfalls in central Hobart that had been hoped for did not come to pass.

That didn't stop Hobartians enjoying a morning walk in the snow on higher ground.

The Bureau of Meteorology said snow was reported to fall briefly to about 100 metres in the Hobart area late on Friday night, but more significant snowfalls were reported in western and southern suburbs above 200 metres.

Icy, sleet-like showers fell in lower elevations around Hobart on Friday night.



Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Luke Johnston told ABC Radio Hobart the snow would slowly retreat to the highest elevations — those above 800 metres — during Saturday.

"[We will] probably still have some snow falling to 300 metres about the west and far south," Mr Johnston said.

"Things are improving but, if you're on the roads, please take care and don't drive up in the snow unless you are prepared for it," he said.

A woman among the families playing in the snow at Fern Tree this morning said: "It's just so much fun throwing snow, you can't beat it. It's just so refreshing to be able to come up and play with fresh snow."

Fern Tree residents woke to find cars blanketed in snow.
Snow forced the closure of Pinnacle Rd at the Springs
Snow-covered roads above 300 metres is making road conditions dangerous in parts of Tasmania's western and central plateau districts.

The road weather alert for the state's midlands, upper Derwent valley and south-east districts has been cancelled, but the situation will continue to be monitored by the bureau.

Mr Johnston said Sunday morning would be another cold morning across the state with widespread frost.

Snow on gum trees in Ridgeway, Tasmania
