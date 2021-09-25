© Rosie Kiselev



Elevated areas of Tasmania were blanketed in snow overnight, but snowfalls in central Hobart that had been hoped for did not come to pass.That didn't stop Hobartians enjoying a morning walk in the snow on higher ground.late on Friday night, butIcy, sleet-like showers fell in lower elevations around Hobart on Friday night.Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Luke Johnston told ABC Radio Hobart the snow would slowly retreat to the highest elevations — those above 800 metres — during Saturday."[We will] probably still have some snow falling to 300 metres about the west and far south," Mr Johnston said."Things are improving but, if you're on the roads, please take care and don't drive up in the snow unless you are prepared for it," he said.A woman among the families playing in the snow at Fern Tree this morning said: "It's just so much fun throwing snow, you can't beat it. It's just so refreshing to be able to come up and play with fresh snow."The road weather alert for the state's midlands, upper Derwent valley and south-east districts has been cancelled, but the situation will continue to be monitored by the bureau.