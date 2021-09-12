Not just low-lying areas, the Heritage Street, Katra Jaimal Singh, Katra Ahluwalia, Outer Ring Road, GT Road, BRTS lanes, bus stand, Mall Road, MM Malvia Road, Majitha Road, Batala Road, Mall Road, Putlighar, Khalsa Collage lane, SSSS Chowk and several areas of the walled city remained inundated.
OfficialspeakThe rainwater entered houses in low lying areas in Inderpuri, Islambaad and Kot Khalsa. As all major sewers remained choked, the rainwater remained stagnant on roads throughout the day.
It was an extremely heavy downpour. It was beyond the capacity of our existing system. As there is no storm water sewer in the city, so it takes a few hours to drain rainwater. We operated disposal pumps without any disruption. Rainwater was drained out within two hours because of desilting. Malwinder Singh Jaggi, MC Commissioner
ResidentspeakCommuters, especially motorcyclists and pedestrians, had a tough time. Several vehicles got stuck due to waterlogging, which further led to massive snarls in the city. Supply of milk and vegetables, too, got affected.
Waterlogging is a regular problem. The rainwater enters our shops everytime and damages our goods. Today, rainwater damaged my goods worth Rs1 lakh. Similar situation was witnessed last year. Insurance companies do not cover such damage and nobody listens to us. It is a curse to have a shop on the Heritage Street. Rahul, a shopkeeper at Heritage Street
