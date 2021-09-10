fireball
© Sirko M.
We received 61 reports about a fireball seen over Berlin, Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Sachsen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thüringen on Thursday, September 9th 2021 around 19:36 UT.

For this event, we received 4 videos and 5 photos.