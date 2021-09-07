© United Nations Population Fund in Nepal



Kathmandu

Over 60 Killed in Floods and Landslides in 4 Weeks

Hundreds of homes were damaged and residents rescued after flash floods in areas of Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, on 06 September 2021.Flooding began in Kathmandu after heavy rainfall late 05 to early 06 September.Local media, quoting police sources, said that over 380 houses were damaged and more than 200 people rescued by teams from police and military across the city. No injuries or fatalities were reported.The worst of the flooding was in areas along rivers in the city, in particular the Bagmati and Manohara. Flood water in Bhaktapur, situated between the Kasan and Hanumante rivers, caused residents to evacuate their homes. Parts of Lalitpur were also affected. The Bagmati at Khokana in Lalitpur reached 4.5 metres on 06 September, well above the danger mark of 4 metres.According to figures from Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), heavy rain over the last few weeks has caused loss of life and material damages across the country.Severe flooding and landslides have been affecting the country since the start of this year's monsoon rainfall in mid-June with more flooding in early July.After easing for s short time, rainfall in the country intensified in late August, "with many rivers crossing warning levels, causing widespread inundation in many parts of the southern plains as well as reported incidents of landslides in the hilly region," According to Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS).NRCS said that the worst affected districts were Myagdi, Rupandehi, Dang, Darchula, Sindhuli, Nawalparasi East, Nawalparasi West, Kanchanpur, Kailali, Udayapur and Mahottari, with 4,899 families affected, including 2,129 of them being temporarily displaced.