fireball
We received 70 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Baden-Württemberg, Basel-Landschaft, Berne, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Canton of Bern, Fribourg, Grand Est, Graubünden, Lombardia, Neuchâtel, Piemont, Piemonte, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Rheinland-Pfalz, Schwyz, Solothurn, Ticino and Trentino-Alto on Monday, September 6th 2021 around 18:33 UT.

For this event, we received 3 videos and 3 photos.