Russian President Vladimir Putin said that using the coronavirus to score political points is undermining faith in authorities across the world and worsening the pandemic, in a joint call with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Friday.The two world leaders appeared at the Eastern Economic Forum, held in Russia's Far East capital, Vladivostok. "It is even more important now, in my opinion, to discard politicization and fight together to overcome the pandemic and its consequences. This is vital for all of humanity," Putin said. In addition, he argued, efforts to use the unprecedented crisis to sideline rivals and bolster influence is hurting confidence in public health messages.In a video message broadcast to attendees, Xi also emphasized the need to rally the global community around tackling Covid-19. "We must support each other's efforts in the fight against the pandemic by increasing cooperation in the development and production of vaccines as a global public good," he said. "We must resolutely fight attempts to politicize the topic of vaccines and the question of the origin of the pandemic."In an exclusive interview with RT earlier this year, one of Russia's top diplomats at the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said that,