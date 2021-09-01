Dramatic footage has captured the moment a powerful tornado ripped through a Chinese city, uprooting trees, flattening streetlights and destroying cars.At least 50 homes were damaged when the terrifying twister collided with buildings in Huludao city, in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, on August 25.Footage filmed by a resident from inside their flat shows the air column rapidly gaining strength as it spiralled closer, sweeping debris up into the air.The tornado lasted for about a minute but damaged more than 50 houses, uprooted trees, and knocked over street lights.One person was injured and was sent to the hospital for treatment.