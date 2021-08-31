At least seven people, including a newly-wed bride, were washed away in flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in several districts of Telangana.In Vikarabad, newlyweds Pravalika and Nawaz Reddy were travelling with four others in a car while returning from a post-marriage function, when the new bride, her sister-in-law Shweta and her son, Thrinath Reddy, 8, were washed away. The boy has not yet been found.After heavy rains, the body of a software engineer was found floating in a drain in Warangal on Sunday night. He has been identified as Vorrom Kranthi Kumar from Shivanagar. A laptop was also recovered.There were reports of another 70-year-old in a car getting washed away in Shankarpally. A 30-year-old labourer was also washed away in Adilabad.Two young girls, riding pillion on a scooter, were also washed away in Yadadri Bhongir district.Twelve passengers on a state transport bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck in flowing waters in Rajanna-Sircilla district.Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy and Siddipet received heavy rainfall as the south west monsoon turned vigorous.The weather department has issued heavy rain and thundershowers alert in Hyderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.The state's chief secretary chaired a meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and other top officials and asked district collectors, top police officers and field staff to stay on high alert.Irrigation projects on both Krishna and Godavari rivers have received steady inflows and are being monitored.