Floods in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, August 2021.
© BNPB
Widespread flooding has affected over 60,000 people across 4 regencies of South Sulawesi, Indonesia, after heavy rainfall over the last few days.

Indonesia's disaster agency Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported flooding and landslides in North Luwu, Wajo, Soppeng and Bone regencies in South Sulawesi from 28 August 2021. In some areas flood water was 2 metres deep.

As of 30 August, a total of 14,175 families or 62,860 people were affected. Furthermore, 12,763 houses were damaged, along with bridges, roads, schools, medical centres and other public buildings.



BNPB also reported flooding in Sigi Regency of Central Sulawesi Province after heavy rainfall from 29 August 2021 caused the Rogo River to overflow in South Dolo District. Around 80 houses suffered damaged along with 2 bridges. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG reported Masamba in North Luwu Regency recorded 107 mm of rain in 24 hours to 28 August, while Majene in West Sulawesi saw 150 mm of rain.
Rain in Indonesia 27 to 28 August 2021.
© BMKG
