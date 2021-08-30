© BNPB



Widespread flooding has affected over 60,000 people across 4 regencies of South Sulawesi, Indonesia, after heavy rainfall over the last few days.Indonesia's disaster agency Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB) reported flooding and landslides in North Luwu, Wajo, Soppeng and Bone regencies in South Sulawesi from 28 August 2021. In some areas flood water was 2 metres deep.BNPB also reported flooding in Sigi Regency of Central Sulawesi Province after heavy rainfall from 29 August 2021 caused the Rogo River to overflow in South Dolo District. Around 80 houses suffered damaged along with 2 bridges. No casualties or injuries were reported.