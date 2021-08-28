© Myanmar Red Cross



A landslide struck in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar on 24 August 2021 burying 4 homes in Mogok Township.Fourteen people were buried under the collapsed houses. Teams of search and rescue workers including personnel from Myanmar Red Cross and the Fire Department searched through the wreckage of the buildings over the last few days. As of 26 August, officials said 11 bodies had been found. Three people survived but were injured.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) reported on 27 August thatmainly in Kachin, Kayin, Mon, Rakhine and Shan states as well as in Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions.