Cuba's government said Thursday it will recognize — and regulate — cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.A resolution published in the Official Gazette saidThe popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former President Donald Trump.The Central American nation of El Salvador recently announced it would recognize use of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a way to encourage remittances from its citizens living abroad.The currencies, which can wobble wildly up and down in value, are usually independent of any central bank and use widely distributed blockchain computer codes to keep track of transfers.Because they can be used for long-distance transactions that are supposedly anonymous, they are often popular with people attempting to evade government regulations — presumably including U.S. restrictions on sending money to places such as Cuba.A local cryptocurrency expert, programmer Erich García, said some Cubans are already using such devices, often via gift cards, for online purchases.