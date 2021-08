© Getty Images / John Moore

My productivity today was derailed. We killed two innocent men and a charger [military slang for a child]. They were on a motorcycle and by dumb luck drove into the same intersection as our target as the hellfire [missile] struck.

American drone pilots have leaked video of "punitive" and "nihilistic" strikes in Afghanistan in 2019 that led to the killing of civilians, including at least one child, as the US looked for an exit strategy in the two-decade war.The footage, published on Tuesday as part of an investigation by military news outlet Connecting Vets, reportedly reveals how successive US administrations and defense strategists relaxed the rules of engagement in Afghanistan - as part of a policy to pressure the Taliban to the negotiating table.An unidentified pilot, who worked with the Marines as part of 'Task Force South West' in the country's Helmand province in 2019, said he had been traumatized by one mistaken killing and shared a journal account of the incident with the site.The operator said the target was an Afghan man on a bike who had been using a two-way radio - which were commonly used in Helmand after cellular towers were downed.However, the target "rode right through the blast and kept going," the pilot wrote, adding that he "watched a passerby load the bodies into a truck and drive them to a hospital. They are all dead."US Central Command, which had jurisdiction over military operations in the area, did not respond to questions submitted by the site.Drone operators told the site about being disillusioned with the task force, whose Marines had apparently already given up on Helmand. By 2019, the province was largely under the control of the Taliban, with "virtually no American ground patrols ... and not many Afghan military ones".Last year, the DoD released air power summaries for Afghanistan that showed a six-fold increase from less than a thousand strikes in 2015 to 7,423 strikes in 2019.Under Donald Trump, authorization for drone strikes was delegated to field commanders as part of a National Security Council strategy to get the Taliban to agree on an exit strategy for US forces.