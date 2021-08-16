Major submarine eruption from Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano captured by the Japan Coast Guard

The renewed explosive activity continues.

As we reported in the latest report, the volcano produced the submarine explosion on 13 August.

The Japan Coast Guard made a flight observation that confirmed the height of the eruption column.

The spectacular white steam and gas plume rose to estimated 16 km (53,000 ft)! altitude and spread into an umbrella cloud.


Eruption column from Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano as seen by local observer
© @yoshikin2289/twitter
