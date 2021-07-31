fireball
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude enter the Earth's atmosphere every day. Most of them are unnoticeable, however, as they appear in uninhabitable regions or during the day.

The sight of a meteor lighting up the sky is usually described with the word "mesmerizing" or "incredible". Yet, the celestial body that flew over the Turkish city of Izmir at around 2 a.m. local time did not evoke positive feelings. In fact, it prompted a doomsday scare among residents.


​People exhausted from wildfires, that continue unabated in Turkey, thought the meteor is a sign of the impending apocalypse.
"Now a meteor fell on Izmir. I guess this is the end", wrote one user.
Another netizen wrote: "WTF is happening to this country?! I wouldn't be surprised if a planet fell on my head".
According to local media, the meteor did not cause any injuries or damage.