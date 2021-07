© Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz



Why Pelosi's Committee Will Never be 'Non-Partisan'

What's Behind the 1/6 House Select Committee's Timing?

"We can probably expect a report of some sort to come out by late summer or early fall of 2022 in time to be an issue in the midterm elections. Given that the Democrats' majority in each chamber is very small, it's possible that they could lose control of one or both chambers unless they have something to energise their own voters and either get some middle voters to vote for them or to at least not vote for Republicans."

say US political commentators, adding that the Dems' effort bears a strong resemblance to the GOP's Benghazi probe against Hillary Clinton.On 25 July, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named ato a special panel investigating the Capitol riot, in what she described as a push to make the initiative "non-partisan".Before tapping Kinzinger,known for their sympathy with the former president, claiming that their actions could disrupt the committee's work.saying "Republicans will not be party to [Pelosi's] sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," unless she seats all his picks. The House speaker has so far brought on the committee's board Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, who was stripped of her role as the third-ranking Republican in the House over her criticism of Trump."It seems pretty clear that putting Kinzinger and Cheney on the committee but keeping Jordan and Banks off, means that the goal isn't to approach the probe in a bipartisan way."said adding that Democrats and Republicans obviously have different views as to the value of a probe into the events of 6 January.While many Democrats still insist on referring to the events as an attempted insurrection, most Republicans are willing to describe what happened as "a riot or a protest that got out of hand" , according to the political scientist.Earlier this month, Kinzinger lambasted the Capitol breach and his Republican party fellows for "nurturing" it.The committee's upcoming reportno matter what Pelosi says, believes Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen: "The investigation is a way for the Democrats in the House to paint Trump as an extreme radical. This is another installment of a by-now familiar story that Donald Trump was an unfit president."The 6 January Committee also appears to be a formidable tool in the forthcoming 2022 midterm elections, the observers believe. Previously, scholars from both sides of the US political aisle presumed that the Dems could face defeat in 2022, citing the trend that the president's party traditionally loses in the midterms.solely due to decennial redistricting, which would be enough to take over the lower chamber.Timothy Hagel said:The Dems' strategy resembles nothing so much as the Benghazi case which was brought forward by the GOP against former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, according to Dr. Djene R. Bajalan, political analyst and professor of history at Missouri State University.The select committee on events surrounding the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi was kicked off by then GOP House Speaker John Boehner on 2 May 2014, ahead of the 2014 midterms. Furthermore, the longstanding case could have affected Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid as well, according to Bajalan. In May 2016, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, labelled theWhile the outcome of the upcoming partisan battle seems unclear, the Republicans still have a chance to defeat their political opponents if they focus on issues where Democrats seem weaker, i.e. the economy, inflation, border crisis, and crime, according to Hagle. In this case,he concludes.