flood
Storms and heavy rain have caused flooding in several parts of Yemen over the last few days.

Figures from the Yemen Meteorological Service show heavy rainfall affected the country from 16 July, 2021.

The Governorates of al-Mahrah, Hadramawt, Shabwa, Abyan and Al Jawf were all affected by floods. Local media, quoting officials, said at least 14 people had lost their lives as a result. As well as causing loss of life, flooding has destroyed crops, roads and communications infrastructure.


Neighbouring Oman also saw severe flooding during the time. At least 4 people died, 3 were missing and dozens rescued by emergency services after flash floods there following days of heavy rainfall from 14 July. In 48 hours to 17 July, the city port of Sur in Ash Sharqiyah South Governorate recorded 204.4 mm of rain.


Yemen saw severe flooding around this time last year. At least people lost their lives in flooding in late July 2021, and a further 20 in early August.

Rainfall in Yemen

According to figures from the Yemen Meteorological Services, the following rainfall 24 hours totals were recorded in Yemen over the last few days.

42.1 mm in Raymah - July 16 to July 17, 2021

33.9 mm in Al Mahwit - July 18 to July 19, 2021

34.7 mm in Ad Dali - July 20 to July 21, 2021

22.3 mm in Al Mahwit - July 21 to July 22, 2021

48.3 mm in Hajjah - July 21 to July 22, 2021

22.6 mm in Dhamar - July 22 to July 23, 2021

32.8 mm in Al Mahwit - July 22 to July 23, 2021