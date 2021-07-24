Rainfall in Yemen

Storms and heavy rain have caused flooding in several parts of Yemen over the last few days.Figures from the Yemen Meteorological Service show heavy rainfall affected the country from 16 July, 2021.The Governorates of al-Mahrah, Hadramawt, Shabwa, Abyan and Al Jawf were all affected by floods.Yemen saw severe flooding around this time last year. At least people lost their lives in flooding in late July 2021, and a further 20 in early August.According to figures from the Yemen Meteorological Services, the following rainfall 24 hours totals were recorded in Yemen over the last few days.42.1 mm in Raymah - July 16 to July 17, 202133.9 mm in Al Mahwit - July 18 to July 19, 202134.7 mm in Ad Dali - July 20 to July 21, 202122.3 mm in Al Mahwit - July 21 to July 22, 202148.3 mm in Hajjah - July 21 to July 22, 202122.6 mm in Dhamar - July 22 to July 23, 202132.8 mm in Al Mahwit - July 22 to July 23, 2021