Kill every Arab

"When the bombardment of the neighbourhoods is concluded, troops will attack fiercely and aggressively and kill every Arab they meet. I am sending you flammable devices as well. You should burn every flammable object. I am sending you sappers with kits for breaking into houses" (3).

"In the early hours of the morning Maxi Cohen (commander of a battalion) informed the Brigade's HQ that the Arabs were using a loudspeaker and calling upon everyone to concentrate in the market place 'because the Jews have occupied Stanton Street and continue to descend towards downtown'. When this information reached the commander of the artillery unit, Ehud Alma was ordered to operate the three-inch mortars stationed near the Rothschild Hospital, and bombard the marketplace. And indeed masses of people congregated. When the bombardment commenced, and shells fell into the market, panic struck everyone. The masses broke into the harbour, pushing away the policemen who guarded the gate, stormed the boats and began escaping from the city."

Preempt the return

"Men stepped on their friends and women on their own children. The boats in the port soon filled with living cargo. The overcrowding in them was horrible. Many turned over and sank with all their passengers."

"I do not understand: is this a military command? Let us look at the condition of these people. I cannot see any reason, even a military one, that justifies such a move. We demand that the people will stay in their homes."

"I can see that you are sitting here and advising me, while you have been invited to listen to the orders of the High Command and to assist it. I am not involved in politics and do not deal in them. I am simply obeying orders: I am just carrying out orders, and I have to make sure this order is executed by July 5. If this is not done, I will do it myself. I am a soldier."

Collectively forgotten

"A dying city, a city of corpses. Warehouses, shops, small and big houses, old and new, without a living person in them apart from stray cats: how did tens of thousands leave in such a panic their city, homes and fortunes? What made them flee? Was it only an order from above? It is impossible to think that such rich people, and there were very rich people here, the richest in the country so they say, left all their capital just because they were ordered to by someone. Was it indeed only fear?"(5).

"We call upon the sons of the Arab People, the inhabitants of the state of Israel, to keep the peace and take part in the building of the state on the basis of full and equal citizenship."

About the Author:

Ilan Pappe is chair of the department of history at the University of Exeter and co-chair of the Exeter Centre for Ethno Political Studies. He was born in Haifa in 1954 where he was lecturer at Haifa University and chair of the Emil Touma Institute for Palestinian Studies. A longer version of this article is published in Haifa: States of Mind, Mediterraneans 14, Albiana,

The editors of David Ben Gurion's diaries expressed their bewilderment at his lack of interest in the military campaigns in April 1948. Israel's first prime minister (1) was preoccupied with internal political matters, such as the new state's relationship with Zionist bodies abroad, as if the fate of the state depended on them.terms he used frequently in his public speeches and addresses (2).In inner circles Ben Gurion spoke very differently. At the beginning of the month, at a special meeting of the secretariat of MAPAI (the leading party), he listed proudly the names of the Palestinian villages already occupied by the Hagana and the other Jewish paramilitary groups. In a long speech, he explained thatIn his words, these principal urban centres were "islands" in the midst of a Jewish sea. They were not islands, and calling them that diminished their spatial span;The process I call" (destruction of urban space and expulsion of its residents), happened that April and ended with thefrom their homes up and down the land.There are still Palestinians living in Haifa so, in that sense, the urbicide failed. However, they live in perceived islands within the city, surrounded by a Jewish sea threatening to engulf them. The ideology remains intact, partly because Israel's Jewish majority is in denial about what happened in April 1948, refusing to acknowledge its cruelty, inhumanity and suffering.After a very long period of deliberation, they finalised their master plan:The group that prepared the plan was well-known in the Israeli pantheon:The cleansing began in February 1948 before the final articulation of the plan. The initial villages targeted included Qaisriya and al-Burj, 35km south of Haifa. Their inhabitants were easily driven out, and this relative ease encouraged Ben Gurion to extend the cleansing to the urban space of Palestine as a whole.When they did finally enter Palestine, unprepared militarily and in disarray due to fundamental strategic differences between the various armies, they could do nothing about the towns already destroyed. When they were defeated after a few months of fighting,Haifa's Jewish mayor, Shabtai Levi, tried to convince Palestinians to stay, even promising them they would be safe. This is not as bizarre as it may sound. Not everyone at the national level, let alone at the municipal level, knew about the Dalet plan. Levi possessed no authority over the army or Ben Gurion's men. Many Jews in the community as a whole did not know the reality or the plans.However, the officer in charge of the Carmeli brigade,was more important at that moment than Levi. Maklef, who would become the third Israeli chief of staff, orchestrated the operation and gave orders to his troops in the Palestinian neighbourhoods (which, according to official Israeli records, were already empty of the Palestinians who had "left voluntarily").Adherence to these orders within the small area in which thousands of Palestinians lived produced panic. Without leadership, without any proper defence or any agency responsible for law and order (the British army's responsibility), the people began a massive exodus; an instinctive, hasty departure, leaving personal and household possessions behind. The masses surged towards the port, hoping to find a ship that would take them away from the city.By 22 April the streets near the port were jammed with desperate people looking for refuge and safety.where, it was hoped, they could wait until an orderly transfer to the port was arranged. The official Brigade book of the Carmeli, published years later, did not try to conceal what had happened then:another important aspect of urbicideDestruction was meant to reinforce the "Jewish character" of the city and pre-empt the return of those expelled. That is why Haifa's eastern market was demolished. The market was the temporary shelter for the masses and a convenient target for the Carmeli's artillery.named the Turkish Market by the new city administration.The market was only a few hundred metres from the main port gate, the Palmer Gate. When the bombardment started, the panic-stricken mob broke through the gate into the harbour. People stormed the boats. An eyewitness report describes the events:By May 1948 officials of the Jewish Agency wrote to Ben Gurion that a golden opportunity had emerged to transform the Arab character of the city.(4). The prime minister postponed a final decision until his visit to Haifa, after which he added only one condition:Their representatives were summoned on the evening of 1 July 1948 to the offices of the city's military governor, Rehavam Zvalodovski (later Rehavam Amir); he ordered them to leave outlying areas by 5 July and move into the small, overcrowded and impoverished neighbourhood of Wadi Nisnas.Leaders attending the meeting were shocked. Many belonged to the Communist Party, which supported partition and hoped that now that the fighting was over, they could begin normal life again. Tawfiq Tubi, later a Communist MK (member of Knesset) protested:Another participant, Bulus Farah, cried:The frosty reaction of the Israeli military commander was clear:That was not the end of the trials and tribulations of those left behind.by the Jewish soldiers. The abusers belonged mainly to the Irgun and the Stern Gang, but there were also Hagana members among them. Ben Gurion criticised this kind of behaviour but did very little to stop it.What has remained from this in the Israeli-Jewish collective memory?Perhaps one day a different history of this cynicism will be written, and will include other descriptions, such as the one from Ben Gurion's diary, written after visiting the deserted and empty city of Haifa:The cynicism did not end there.By that time the urbicide of Palestine, and that of Haifa, was already a fait accompli.In 2009 in Haifa, that urbicide is still denied and repressed. But its ghosts return to haunt the present-day City of Co-existence where a Feast of all Feasts is celebrated every year as if the pre-1948 harmony had never been interrupted by the horrific events of 1948.This hypocrisy should be challenged daily. Not just to set straight the historical record, but so that a basis for a genuine reconciliation in the present can be built. This involves constant engagement with the urbicide, without repressing or ignoring its most disturbing chapters. It is important to remember the facts, to record the details - out of sight of the majority of Israeli Jews. I was born in 1954 in Haifa, and all my adult scholarly life, I have been attempting, without much success, this kind of engagement.Descriptions like mine are immediately rebutted with a pre-constructed ethos of heroism in the face of Arab barbarism, charged with images of past and future holocausts and emboldened by mythologies such as those of David and Goliath.Everything that happened before is said to belong to the relatively uneventful Mandate period.Haifa, like Jaffa, was home to the political, cultural and economic elite. Its institutions served the peopleWhen in the 19th century urban notables replaced rural chieftains as the aristocracy, it happened in Haifa and Jaffa.holding the keys for a successful fusion of tradition and new ideas from the West. You could watch plays from the Arab world, listen to local and regional poetry, read Palestinian newspapers. People experienced the dramatic transformation of past into present, when in a very short period their large village of Haifa became a town, long before the rest of the countryside changed.What was left in the collective Palestinian memory can be read in Ghassan Kanafani'sa recognition of how deeply this cruelty was burnt into Palestinian consciousness.a Jewish NGO devoted to the importance of the nakba for Jewish society, promises that the effort of confronting the 1948 urbicide will continue. It will be difficult, mainly because the crime was perpetrated by mainstream Zionist leaders, representing pragmatism and moderation in the eyes of their own community and of the world. This Zionist pragmatism - politically found in the Labour Party for most of the state's existence - was recently adopted by centrist parties like Kadima.There is, and was, a willingness to confine and limit the Jewish space inside Palestine, provided it not be endangered by any significant presence of Palestinians. This is seen as pragmatic since the rightwing parties demand the whole of mandatory Palestine, and some talk openly of expelling the Palestinians or getting rid of Palestinian areas. The protagonists of pragmatism follow the dictum coined bythe current president of Israel [2010]:(maximum shetah, minimum aravim).The past does not only send messages of doom and fear. The social texture of Haifa today is proof that the pragmatic polices did not work fully everywhere. Haifa maintains a Palestinian population and Arab features not because the Zionist movement did not wish to erase both the people and the nature of the city, but because of the resilience of those Palestinians who stayed on and those who joined them later from the Galilee. There is today a small community whose presence is growing. This is not the mixed town of Haifa at the time of the Mandate, but it is also not the purely Jewish city that Ben Gurion had desired.References:(1) Ben Gurion was Israel؟s first prime minister (1948-53 and 1955-63).(2) G Rivlin and E Oren, The War of Independence, vol 1, Israel Ministry ofDefence, Tel Aviv (in Hebrew).(3) Hagana Archives, 69/72, Tel Aviv, 22 April 1948.(4) See David Ben Gurion, Diaries, 30 June 1948, and Tamir Goren, From Independence to Integration: Israeli Rule and the Arabs of Haifa, MA thesis, Haifa University.(5) Netanel Lorch, The History of the War of Independence, Massada, Tel Aviv,1993.