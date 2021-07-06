In a horrifying accident, a paraglider was attacked by a shark in the Red Sea. The shark tore a chunk out of the man's foot.Following the attack, emergency services rushed the man to Jordan's Prince Hashem Military Hospital. While his condition has been described as stable, the attack resulted in loss of back part of his foot as well as several tendons.Mohammed Khalil Al Zabada of the College of Marine Sciences told local media that shark attacks in the Gulf of Aqaba are rare. According to him, there are many types of shark in the Red Sea, but they would not normally swim in shallow water off the Jordanian coast.Several incidents of shark attack have been reported in the Red Sea in recent years.