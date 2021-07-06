© Government of Krasnodar Krai



В Сочи потоп — реки Хорота и Мацеста вышли из берегов и затопили округу pic.twitter.com/EIUoFmrBIw — Донбасс Сегодня (@DonbassSegodnya) July 5, 2021

Утро в Сочи началось с потопа. Видео: RT pic.twitter.com/xV3WqGo4ov — МБХ медиа (@MBKhMedia) July 5, 2021

Authorities in Krasnodar Region of Russia declared a state of emergency after torrential rain caused flooding over the last 2 days. Strong winds and rough seas have also caused damage.Heavy rainfall in the region began on 04 July 2021, worsening on 05 July. The Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Krasnodar Region,The Khorota and Matsesta rivers, among others, both broke their banks.The Krasnodar regional government declared an emergency due to flooding for areas of Sochi, Gelendzhik, Tuapse, Slavyansky, Seversky and Goryachy Klyuch. As of 06 July, over 660 homes and yards were flooded.Governor Kondratyev said: "Our coastal cities have been hit hardest. Unfortunately, water has entered the houses. According to the information, 136 people were evacuated. There are now 64 people in temporary accommodation centres. Emergency services worked all night long and will continue until the consequences of flooding are completely eliminated. We will help every victim, we will not leave anyone alone.".As of 06 July, over 660 homes and yards were flooded. In Sochi, a hospital and educational buildings were also flooded. A kilometre-long section of the Dzhubga-Sochi highway was damaged after the Shapsukho River overflowed. Sochi Mayor Alexey Kopaygorodsky said about 30 beaches of the resort have been seriously damaged by stormy seas.Russian News Agency TASS reports that one person died after a tree fell due to strong winds in Adlersky City District on 04 July, 2021.The city of Sochi saw extreme rainfall and flooding in June 2015, where 1 person died as a result. Research by Russian and German scientists suggested the floods in Sochi were a result of warmer sea temperatures in the Black Sea region.Flooding has affected other areas of the Black Sea Region in recent days. Districts in Crimea saw deadly flooding in late June 2021, and then again in early July.