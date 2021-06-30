Earth Changes
Yearly lightning deaths in India more than doubled between 1968 and 2019 - from 1,000 to 2,500
The Federal
Tue, 29 Jun 2021 09:51 UTC
Every year, about 2,000 people die due to lightning strikes. This has been the trend from the year 2004 and the casualties may increase by 12% with every 1 degree increase in global temperature, warn scientists.
The Earth Networks India Lightning Report of 2019 too had pointed out that lightning kills more people than cyclones in India. As per the report, Jharkhand and Meghalaya are most susceptible to lightning while Odisha has the most lightning activity. West Bengal, on the other hand, has the highest lightning density.
Speaking at an awareness workshop on lightning and thunderstorms, organised by the IMD recently, SD Pawar, project director thunderstorm dynamics, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, said, "Lightning incidents and associated deaths went up by about 40% between 1995 and 2014 while the yearly lightning deaths more than doubled (from 1,000 to 2,500) between 1968 and 2019."
(Read more here)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 20,000 evacuate after floods in Heilongjiang province, China
- Facebook's market value surpasses $1 trillion for the first time
- California Democrats change election rules ahead of Gavin Newsom recall
- 'Unconstitutional': Mexico supreme court moves further toward lifting ban on recreational marijuana use
- NYC mayoral race devolves into chaos after board of elections retracts vote totals due to a "discrepancy"
- Energy-sector strikes put pressure on Iran's government
- Merkel silent after Somali migrant's "jihad" attack kills 3 women, was released from psychiatric unit days earlier
- Lightning strikes kill 6 in Bihar, India as Patna floods after being pounded by record rain
- Yearly lightning deaths in India more than doubled between 1968 and 2019 - from 1,000 to 2,500
- An unflinching guide to Biden's immigration fiasco
- New UK internet law raises free speech concerns, say civil liberties campaigners
- A new kind of visual illusion uncovers how our brains connect the dots
- Devastating storm rips through southern and western Germany
- French town hit by freak June hailstorm - up to 60 centimetres of accumulated hail
- Sicily's Mt Etna erupts again, for the second time in a month
- Interim government of Tigray flees & announces "unilateral ceasefire" as rebels seize capital
- Belarus ends partnership with EU, plans to merge tax system with Russia & establish common markets for energy, transport
- Government officials use Delta variant COVID scare to put Sydney and its suburbs under lockdown
- Immigration agents find 2-year-old abandoned by side of the road in Mexico
- FBI ridiculed after 'another MAGA mama' arrested for walking into Capitol and snapping selfies
- Merkel silent after Somali migrant's "jihad" attack kills 3 women, was released from psychiatric unit days earlier
- An unflinching guide to Biden's immigration fiasco
- Interim government of Tigray flees & announces "unilateral ceasefire" as rebels seize capital
- Belarus ends partnership with EU, plans to merge tax system with Russia & establish common markets for energy, transport
- NATO-philes demand obedience to international treaties while running roughshod over natural law
- Iran has reached its 'empowerment', so what will the West choose?
- Tucker Carlson's allegation that the Biden administration is spying on him should worry everyone in the media
- EU deplores Minsk moves to sever ties after economic sanctions
- US Military 'under multiple rocket attack' in Syria after strikes, fires back
- Pelosi introduces legislation creating select committee into Capitol riot
- How the Hungarian LGBTQI+ movement is being weaponized by the European Union
- Against all evidence, AOC dismisses concerns about rising crime in cities as 'hysteria'
- Newly-elected Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi will move Iran closer to Russia and China
- Some Western children are taught that Jesus was bisexual as part of 'aggressive LGBT propaganda,' claims Russian Foreign Minister
- New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern hammered for pushing hate speech law... that even she doesn't understand
- What is behind Gen. Mark Milley's righteous race sermon? Look to the new domestic war on terror
- Chinese ambassador to France suggests WHO prioritizes US' Fort Detrick lab in next-stage investigation
- Just as the border trip beckoned, two more staffers fled Kamala Harris
- Trudeau government's move to protect Canadians against hate speech & hate crimes is the road to hell for freedom of expression
- Russia calls for reform of UN Security Council: Lavrov says West has 'excessive representation' and it should include more nations
- Facebook's market value surpasses $1 trillion for the first time
- California Democrats change election rules ahead of Gavin Newsom recall
- 'Unconstitutional': Mexico supreme court moves further toward lifting ban on recreational marijuana use
- NYC mayoral race devolves into chaos after board of elections retracts vote totals due to a "discrepancy"
- Energy-sector strikes put pressure on Iran's government
- New UK internet law raises free speech concerns, say civil liberties campaigners
- Government officials use Delta variant COVID scare to put Sydney and its suburbs under lockdown
- Immigration agents find 2-year-old abandoned by side of the road in Mexico
- FBI ridiculed after 'another MAGA mama' arrested for walking into Capitol and snapping selfies
- A 'celebration of womanhood': Transgender competitor wins Miss Nevada USA
- Joy Reid shuts out critical race theory critic during supposed debate
- Rioters torch police station in Colombia amid two months of ongoing unrest
- Spain to allow 14 year olds to change 'gender self-identification after filling in a form'
- Toyota defends donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying election
- Defence Secretary Ben Wallace self-isolating after head of armed forces catches Covid
- Spanish media reports John McAfee, antivirus tycoon, 'took his own life'
- Huge explosion & fire underneath tube station in London
- Daytona Beach cop-shooting suspect Othal Wallace praised by radical left social media
- Florida condo collapse: Missing model told husband on phone that apartment pool was caving in
- Bon appetit! Woke French academic claims her country's cuisine is RACIST
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics
- They've done this before: Five past cases of FBI incitement
- The lush reservoirs of the ancient Maya
- On Nasser's fight for Arab independence and a free Palestine
- Mystery of dark-age grave exhumations probed by archeologists
- 35,000 year old cave paintings may depict ice age sign language
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- A new kind of visual illusion uncovers how our brains connect the dots
- Prehistory of humans in Asia revealed in new study
- Update on giant oort cloud comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein)
- Elusive new type of supernova, long sought by scientists, actually exists
- Surface of Venus is cracked and moves like ice on the ocean, new research suggests
- Stunning video of chameleon-like abilities of cephalopods
- Evolution of extinct miniature elephants of Sicily revealed through first-ever DNA recovered
- Research shows scientists may need to rethink which genes control aging
- An arc of galaxies 3 billion light-years long may challenge cosmological theories
- More intense and frequent thunderstorms linked to global climate variability
- The Imperial College graph: Covid infections declined before lockdown and INCREASED under it
- Flashback: Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
- First remote surgery conducted by indigenous technology in Iran with dog as trialist
- Incoming visitor from the Oort cloud could be among the largest comets ever documented
- Is dark matter real, or have we misunderstood gravity?
- 'Conservation' project of Tasmanian devils wipes out island's penguin population
- Glacier blood? Watermelon Snow? Whatever it's called, snow shouldn't be so red
- Deep-sea creature with EIGHT jaws is a "totally unique" animal
- Science and Consensus
- There's more to genes than DNA
- 20,000 evacuate after floods in Heilongjiang province, China
- Lightning strikes kill 6 in Bihar, India as Patna floods after being pounded by record rain
- Yearly lightning deaths in India more than doubled between 1968 and 2019 - from 1,000 to 2,500
- Devastating storm rips through southern and western Germany
- French town hit by freak June hailstorm - up to 60 centimetres of accumulated hail
- Sicily's Mt Etna erupts again, for the second time in a month
- Rincón de la Vieja Volcano in Costa Rica registers strong eruption sending up column of ash 2 kilometres high
- Sea turtles, dolphins and whales found dead on Sri Lankan beach after chemical ship sinks
- Polar blast grounds flights, shuts highways in New Zealand
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Excuses for grain losses & food price increases across the planet
- Tropical Storm Enrique continues to bring flooding rain & wind to Mexico
- Lightning strikes kill 3 in Saptari, Nepal
- Polar wave in southern Brazil has the world's largest cold anomaly outside the poles
- ANOTHER powerful tornado touches down in Belgium, this time near Luxembourg border
- Heatwave in western US, Canada sends temperatures soaring to record highs
- Moscow streets in gridlock from flooding, as apocalyptic torrential thunderstorms, high winds break capital's record heatwave
- Heavy torrential rainstorm leads to severe flooding, landslides and a bus accident in Hong Kong - nearly 8 inches of rain falls
- Over 2,500 people evacuated due to floods in far east of Russia
- The Saudi desert turns into big rivers after severe storm
- Extreme hailstorm hits the Beijing area
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Doctors in Singapore urge expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination to stop vaccine drive for school boys: Media report
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Spike Protein is Toxic
- The final nail in the coffin of medical research
- WHO: 'Children should not be vaccinated for the moment'
- FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
- Hope for IBS sufferers as new study suggests synthetic tarantula venom could help treat condition
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Do doctors understand probability?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Physicians and Researchers Speak Out
- CDC senior scientist: 'We trashed data showing vaccine-autism link in African-American boys'
- Viral Twitter post claims 13yo died of 'cardiac event' as doctors consider link between rare heart condition & vaccine in boys
- SOTT Focus: Should You Get Vaccinated?
- Inventor of mRNA technology: Vaccine causes lipid nanoparticles to accumulate in 'high concentrations' in ovaries
- A group of parents sent their kids' face masks to a lab for analysis - here's what they found
- Large BCG trials underway after indications that century-old TB vaccine offers an immune boost against Covid-19
- New drug cuts deaths among patients with no Covid antibodies
- Astra's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in study
- South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria - reports
- Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine all along: New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Big Revelations in the Fauci Emails
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
'Crescent Sun': Solar eclipse, U.S. Capitol Building, June 10, 2021
Quote of the Day
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
- Winston Churchill
Recent Comments
.. .. "get yer kiks on rte 66" fun facts: "Germany plans to pay more than half a billion dollars, [666 millions] to Holocaust survivors who are...
Trying to rig the vote, so the media can explain it away that he didn't get recalled because everyone was so happy he opened the state back up. Or...
.. .. 'Media' boasts of Claudia Sheinbaum, as the first )ew mayor of Mexico City.
No he wasnt released, he was preprogrammed to commit an atrocity by the satanists in the psych ward.
The Chancellor, Angela Merkel, reacted to the terrible bloodshed in Würzburg by keeping silent: No on-site visit, no expression of sympathy for...