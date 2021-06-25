Users on Twitter reported flooding in several areas of Carcas and Miranda after heavy rains on Thursday.Through images and videos, users showed the damage caused by rainfall in the Venezuelan capital, with Macarao being the most affected parish.River overflows and streams were also reported, as well as obstructions in important arteries of the city.Earlier, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH), reported in its forecast for this Thursday, that the rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as possible landslides.Until now, official information on damage caused by the rains is unknown, however in the Macarao parish, they have reported the collapse of the streets, as a result of the waters that have covered several vehicles.(Translated by Google)