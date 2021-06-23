IKEA came under fire on Tuesday after one of its stores in Atlanta planned a menu in honor of Juneteenth that would feature fried chicken and watermelon.The Scandinavian furniture chain's Georgia location sent an email to employees last week alerting its staff members that "to honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made," the IKEA branch is rolling out the special menu on the federal holiday. The store-wide memo also announced that the it will be showcasing videos to observe Juneteenth.The special Juneteenth menu also included collard greens, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, and candied yams — all traditional Southern comfort food.Other employees, who refused to appear on camera over fear of repercussions from company leadership, told the local outlet that IKEA management needs to do more to educate themselves on black culture moving forward.The store manager told employees and CBS46 that the menu changed after the complaints, but staff said that the menu was just delayed one day, "[t]hinking that everyone who was upset by the Juneteenth menu stayed home on Juneteenth and wouldn't notice, which just added insult to injury."CBS46 reported that the revised menu included corn bread, mashed potatoes and meatloaf. A picture taken by the same employee displayed what was served in store the day after Juneteenth: fried chicken, mac and cheese, and collard greens.