Earth Changes
15-foot sinkhole opens up in parking lot of business in New Jersey
abc7ny.com
Wed, 09 Jun 2021 12:46 UTC
Wall Township Police responded to calls of a 15-foot sinkhole which opened just before 12:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of a commercial business on State Highway 35.
The on-scene investigation found that the 6-foot-deep sink hole had developed just 30 feet from the rear of the building.
The front tires of a parked car ended up partially inside the sink hole.
Luckily, no one was inside the car at the time and the vehicle was removed.
The cause of the sink hole is under investigation.
The building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.
There was no structural damage to the building as a result of the sink hole.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 15-foot sinkhole opens up in parking lot of business in New Jersey
- Lightning kills 300 sheep during heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh, India
- SOTT Focus: NHS Told to Identify Patients Actually Sick From Covid-19 Rather Than Those Testing Positive
- Pfizer lowers COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger kids in clinical trial
- More than one in 10 terror suspects arrested in Britain is a child, figures show
- Conflict sends 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray into famine, millions more at risk - UN
- Consumer prices jump 5% in May, fastest pace since the summer of 2008
- Navalny's organization accused of crafting a 'Western-backed color revolution', branded 'extremist' by Moscow Court, allies now face election ban
- Bahrain says Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates 'high safety profile' & 94.3 % efficacy
- Unprecedented poll reveals 25% of Israeli Jews acknowledge Israel's apartheid, why can't we?
- Chat app sting tells US intel agencies are interested in more than just 'backdoors', CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou tells RT
- Son of a woke tycoon: Oxford student behind vote to remove Queen's portrait is son of millionaire lawyer
- Uttarakhand flood was caused by rare rock and glacier avalanche
- You are not God, Dr Fauci. If science was never challenged, we would never make any progress
- Yet another media tale - Trump tear-gassed protesters for a church photo op - collapses
- Is a "Climate Lockdown" on the horizon?
- Hoover Dam reservoir hits alarming record low
- India records second-highest May rainfall in 121 years
- Free 'Joint for jabs' in Washington State
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- SOTT Focus: NHS Told to Identify Patients Actually Sick From Covid-19 Rather Than Those Testing Positive
- Navalny's organization accused of crafting a 'Western-backed color revolution', branded 'extremist' by Moscow Court, allies now face election ban
- 50% of Ukrainians who oppose NATO are 'smart' knowing they'd be used by US as cannon fodder against Russia - Putin
- Coincidence: George Soros gave billions to left-wing causes in years he paid no federal income tax
- Manchin says he won't budge on voting bill opposition
- Canada's use of US facial-recognition tech violated multiple laws - privacy watchdog
- The notorious London spy school churning out many of the world's top journalists
- Biden quietly moves to begin closing Guantánamo ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11
- Biden tells troops 'global warming' is the 'greatest threat to America'
- Even former Israeli ambassadors to South Africa say it's time to recognize that Israel has imposed an apartheid system in Palestine
- El Salvador becomes first country to makes bitcoin legal tender
- How Russia's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is mapping the Eurasian Century
- Hyperinflation: Is the United States on the same calamitous path as Yugoslavia?
- Senate GOP blocks bill to combat gender pay gap
- Peru's left-wing Castillo claims victory in presidential run-off, rival claims fraud despite international observers approval
- Trump backs Nigeria banning Twitter, calls for other countries to follow
- Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during walkabout
- Priming the public? 'There are a lot of parallels': FBI Director Wray compares ransomware threat to 9/11
- The War Over Genetic Privacy
- Biden to issue order over 'data collection' on Chinese-owned apps like WeChat, TikTok
- More than one in 10 terror suspects arrested in Britain is a child, figures show
- Conflict sends 350,000 people in Ethiopia's Tigray into famine, millions more at risk - UN
- Consumer prices jump 5% in May, fastest pace since the summer of 2008
- Bahrain says Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates 'high safety profile' & 94.3 % efficacy
- Unprecedented poll reveals 25% of Israeli Jews acknowledge Israel's apartheid, why can't we?
- Chat app sting tells US intel agencies are interested in more than just 'backdoors', CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou tells RT
- Son of a woke tycoon: Oxford student behind vote to remove Queen's portrait is son of millionaire lawyer
- You are not God, Dr Fauci. If science was never challenged, we would never make any progress
- Yet another media tale - Trump tear-gassed protesters for a church photo op - collapses
- Is a "Climate Lockdown" on the horizon?
- Free 'Joint for jabs' in Washington State
- Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11 million ransom in cyberattack
- NYC psychoanalyst calls whiteness incurable 'parasitic like condition'
- Record-high 47 percent say abortion is morally acceptable: Gallup
- Husband of US Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt sues police for records revealing identity of officer who killed her
- Psychologists: To counter anti-vaxxers, get influencers to promote vaccination
- Critical race theory's poisonous roots trace back to Harvard University
- Why a judge has Georgia vote fraud on his mind: 'Pristine' Biden ballots that looked xeroxed
- Ohio AG suing to make Google a public utility
- Biden's military puts West Point cadets in solitary confinement if they refuse COVID vaccine
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Oldest known tattoo tools found at an ancient Tennessee site
- Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old war memorial in Syria
- Largest images ever made by humans found in India
- Ancient Chinese kingdom pits filled with artifacts shed light on rituals
- New Comet C/2021 K2 (MASTER)
- Hundreds of extragalactic fast radio bursts detected by single telescope in Canada
- 'Weird' exoplanet TOI-1231 b has 'unknown' atmosphere, might aid in hunt for alien life
- First evidence of cell membrane molecules in space
- Light activated molecule shifts circadian clock in cells
- Scientists in Siberia resurrect 'new species' of ancient asexual microscopic animals frozen in Russian river for 24,000 years
- Existence of magnetic waves in the Sun's photosphere confirmed by astronomers
- People who are blind navigate better after echolocation training
- Magnetic fields may be secret to planetary formation, supercomputer model reveals
- Why the sun's atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface
- Another 'extinct' animal found alive, this time it's the Galápagos tortoise
- Meteor fireball over Brazil may have come from another solar system
- A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on Thursday
- China military uses AI to track rapidly increasing UFOs
- Is Earth's core growing lopsided? Strange goings-on in our planet's interior
- Two human flu virus strains may have gone extinct so say reports
- Nearby gamma-ray burst defies expectations
- Giant diamonds may hold the secret to understanding superdeep earthquakes
- New Comet C/2021 J1 (Maury-Attard)
- NASA rover spots ethereal 'mother of pearl' clouds glistening over Mars
- 15-foot sinkhole opens up in parking lot of business in New Jersey
- Lightning kills 300 sheep during heavy downpours in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Uttarakhand flood was caused by rare rock and glacier avalanche
- Hoover Dam reservoir hits alarming record low
- India records second-highest May rainfall in 121 years
- Severe hailstorm leaves municipalities in Mexico covered in white
- Best of the Web: Coldest June day in 122 years for New South Wales, Australia
- Some Quebecers wake up to SNOW on June 10
- Strong floods and streets turn into rivers in Saratov, Russia
- Floods prompt evacuations and rescues in Victoria, Australia - rivers rise significantly beyond major flood warning levels
- Monsoon rains cause havoc in Mumbai, 11 dead after building collapses - 8 inches of rainfall in 12 hours
- Flash floods in Santa Catarina, Brazil after 11 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Severe flash floods in Ankara, Turkey
- Lightning kills man on Burlington County Golf Course, New Jersey
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Diver looking for shark teeth is attacked by alligator in Florida river and survives: 'I was thanking God'
- Sperm whale's death under investigation after stranding on Shell Island, Florida
- Mysterious black substance on Wells Beach, Maine turns out to be millions of dead bugs
- Huge two-day underwater avalanche sent mud 1,000km into ocean
- Thousands flee as two massive wildfires sweep Arizona
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Pfizer lowers COVID-19 vaccine doses for younger kids in clinical trial
- COVID-19: Around 8 in 10 UK adults have COVID antibodies, ONS says
- Gangrene, gastric problems, and hearing loss reported in delta variant of coronavirus from India, may carry higher risk of hospitalization
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Germany under the Corona regime: The return of Nazism?
- Dave Asprey interviews Dr. Valdeane Brown on neurofeedback technology
- Covid deaths plunge after Mexico City introduces ivermectin, hospitalizations down 76%
- New outbreak of mysterious & deadly brain disease that has Canadian health officials baffled
- Epidemiologists say CDC exaggerated outdoor covid risks
- Dr. Farella of America's Frontline Doctors: No Covid jabs for kids - children have robust immune systems and confer immunity to adults
- Black fungus disease detected in South America
- COVID vaccine injury reports among 12- to 17-year-olds more than triple in 1 Week, VAERS data show
- Brain and testis: more alike than previously thought?
- COVID-19 antibodies may last a lifetime
- Best of the Web: Vaccine researcher admits 'big mistake,' says spike protein is dangerous 'toxin'
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Study on the Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans have natural immunity; dismissing it is 'biggest failure of medical leadership'
- World-renowned physician blows lid off COVID vaccines
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
Quote of the Day
It is curious to note the old sea-margins of human thought. Each subsiding century reveals some new mystery; we build where monsters used to hide themselves.
Recent Comments
So now the crowd that made, sold and got rich from all the useless crap, that made people feel like they were missing out on something if they did...
Israel needs more soldiers. And all jews want to infest America via Antifa. They won't fight for the blasphemous nation. Manufactured crisis in...
From the dismembered bodies that does not include any males we can deduce only one thing, satanic ritual abuse.
One NHS source said the new data would be "more realistic" Which is to say.. it wasn't realistic before. No shi... Surely such a deadly pandemic...
… the efficiency and effectiveness of the vaccine reached 94.3 percent two weeks after participants took the second dose, according to the study....