A tornado slammed China's northeast Heilongjiang province on June 1, 2021, killing one and injuring 16 people. According to Chinese state media, the tornado, which brought along hail, stormed through a suburb of the provincial capital Harbin, damaging 168 homes and wreaking havoc on farmlands. The economic loss was estimated at 5.12 million yuan (US$800,000).*Audio from source. Video source: CCTV