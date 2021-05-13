© National Hurricane Center



The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ended up being hyperactive, with significant impacts on oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico as well as devastation in Nicaragua

2021 is likely to fall into the "near normal" category in terms of tropical activity, though there is upside risk toward an active season

Impacts from landfalling hurricanes could shift eastward this season toward the U.S. East Coast and the Leeward Islands based on Atlantic SSTs

Forecast Indicators: At a two-month lead time from the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season (begins 01 June), and a four-month lead on the beginning of the peak season where ~90% of the total activity occurs, the major ocean basins are aligned in support of a near to above normal season of tropical activity once again. Beginning with ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation), there is an 80% chance of neutral or La Niña conditions being in place by the August-October peak of hurricane season, with only a 20% chance of El Nio. La Niña is the most favorable state for active Atlantic seasons as it supports low vertical wind shear needed for tropical cyclone intensification/formation, so the strong likelihood of neutral or La Niña conditions in 2021 supports an active year while the slight El Niño chance caps the potential to some degree. The Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation (AMO) shows an 80% chance to be in its favorable warm SST phase for Atlantic tropical activity . The largest question pertains to the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which has a connection to Atlantic activity in relation the occurrence of dry air that suppresses tropical cyclone formation. In 2021, there are questions about the state of the IOD by August-October, which supports a nearer to normal hurricane season .

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook: Based on the forecast indicators outlined, analog years were selected to help produce a forecast for 2021 Atlantic tropical cyclone activity. The most reliable variable forecasted is accumulated cyclone energy (ACE), which is widely viewed as the best measure of cyclone activity as compared to total named storm number, hurricane number, etc. The reason for this is that tropical cyclones vary wildly in duration/lifetime (anywhere from 1-10+ days), so similar numbers of storms in different years can still represent very different levels of activity. We also represent the forecast in terms of average/expected numbers of tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes, which is what is presented in the forecast summary of Figure 1. Our forecast for the June-November hurricane season is for activity to be at 107% of normal. The spread among the analogs was relatively narrow, with 20% of the years showing below normal activity while the other 80% showed above normal activity (see Figure 2). Due to the narrow range among analog years relative to the new normal level of activity, 100% of the analog years used in the forecast fell into the "near normal" range (within 25% of normal). This results in a high confidence outlook for near to above normal activity in 2021, with the direction of ENSO and the IOD key issues to watch in the direction that the season takes.

The 2021 SST (sea surface temperature) pattern suggests that landfalling impacts in the Atlantic could shift towards the US east coast

2020 verification and summary

Impacts: The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season was a worst-case scenario in terms of impacts based on activity being strongly focused over the Gulf of Mexico and Central America (Figure 4). A flurry of storms made landfall in the Gulf of Mexico, with eastern Texans and Louisiana being the hardest-hit U.S. areas from two major hurricanes impacting the region. This activity caused major disruptions for oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicaragua also experienced landfalls by major hurricanes in close succession, which resulted in catastrophic damage to the coastal areas of the country. Meanwhile, the U.S. East Coast and the Caribbean Leeward Islands dodged major impacts in 2020 as generally quieter areas.

Tropical Storm Andres is the earliest named storm to develop in the eastern Pacific Ocean, surpassing Adrian in 2017. Andres became a tropical storm on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Andres formed off the southwest coast of Mexico Sunday, had sustained winds of 40 mph and moved out to sea at six mph. "Increasing southwesterly to westerly shear and drier air to the west of the cyclone should prevent any significant additional strengthening," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach from Colorado State University said, "Andres is the earliest calendar year eastern tropical Pacific (to 140°W) named storm formation on record, breaking the old record of May 10 set by Adrian in 2017." The official start of the eastern Pacific hurricane season is May 15. The Pacific is not the only ocean basin expected to observe increasing tropical activity this year. Another above-average Atlantic hurricane season is expected. The season starts on June 1. Klotzbach expects there will be 17 named storms in the Atlantic - eight becoming hurricanes. Unlike last season, the 2021 outlook does not include a hyperactive season within the expected range of outcomes, though there is very little chance for below normal activity this season. It should be noted that a "normal hurricane season" now represents higher levels of tropical activity in all aspects because of the climatology update that uses 1991-2020 as the baseline instead of 1981-2010. For example, if our 2021 outlook was issued based on the previous climatology, our forecast would call for an active season instead of a near normal one. Related to the climatology change (increased storm number), the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to extend the name list moving forward, replaced by a secondary name list if the initial one is exhausted. Separate from overall Atlantic hurricane activity, impacts on commodities such as oil and shipping depend on storms reaching the Gulf of Mexico and/or making landfall in North America. Gulf of Mexico SSTs are by no means cold but are nowhere near the record warmth of last year.