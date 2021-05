© Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

Republican Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a directive Friday to block state agencies from establishing the use of vaccine passports, which some states will soon require for residents to gather at large sporting and entertainment events.Under the directive, state agencies and commissions are ordered to "provide full access to state spaces and state services, regardless of a constituent's COVID-19 vaccination status."Gordon took action after a resolution stalled that would have set out a "vaccine bill of rights." Introduced in the State House in March, the resolution pledged to "protect [Wyoming's] citizens against unconstitutional and medically irresponsible COVID-19 vaccine mandates."But some Democratic-run states have been moving forward with vaccine passports or documents that will work the same way. In March, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new program that will allow New Yorkers to show a COVID-19 "passport" to enter sports arenas, theaters, or other businesses.The plan establishes an "Excelsior Pass" that will use secure technology to prove a state resident has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or has had a recent negative test. Sites included in the rollout plan include Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center, both sports and entertainment venues."As we begin reopening the valves on different sectors of our economy, we are putting guidelines in place to ensure individuals attending events involving larger gatherings have tested negative for COVID or have been vaccinated to avoid an outbreak of the virus. The Excelsior Pass will play a critical role in getting information to venues and sites in a secure and streamlined way, allowing us to fast-track the reopening of these businesses and getting us one step closer to reaching a new normal," Cuomo said."We always said we wanted to provide it for all but mandate it for none," DeSantis said. "And that was something that, while it was advised to take particularly if you're vulnerable, we were not going to force you to do it."