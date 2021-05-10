Earth Changes
Lightning sends chunk of I-10 through truck's windshield in Walton County, Florida
.wsfa.com
Mon, 10 May 2021 17:45 UTC
As heavy thunderstorms rolled through the Florida Panhandle, there were numerous lightning strikes occurring -- including plenty that were cloud-to-ground. One of those strikes happened to hit the eastbound side of I-10 around mile marker 81.
Upon impact, the lightning strike sent a chunk of the interstate flying through the air.
That debris went through the windshield of a Ford pickup traveling on I-10 before then exiting through the back window. Both the windshield and back window were shattered by the force of the impact.
Both occupants in the truck were transported, according to a Facebook post made by Walton County Fire Rescue.
When lightning travels from cloud to ground and vice versa, it can heat the air around it to upwards of 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. For perspective, that's five times hotter than the surface of the sun.
The result is an exceptionally dangerous transfer of energy between the lightning itself and whatever object it hits. And that can include objects that aren't tall -- contrary to what many people may think. Always treat thunderstorms as dangerous no matter what you are doing.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- CDC warns virus can spread more than 6 feet under certain conditions
- Ivermectin update
- New study claims coronavirus deaths are 57% higher than official count — up to 900,000 in the US
- Spleen-to-liver signals control systemic inflammation, rat study reveals
- COVID vaccines: Necessity, efficacy and safety
- Best of the Web: New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Smokers Get Less Covid | Covid Cases in India | Mental Health Crisis
- Dr. Mercola threatened into removing all articles on his site related COVID-19, Vitamins D, C and Zinc
- Significant jump this week in reported injuries, deaths after COVID vaccine
- US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
- Censored: National Vaccine Information Center
- Five therapeutic properties of medicinal mushrooms
- Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New Jersey's prisons kept quiet by state officials
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers and people in blood group O less vulnerable to Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
- Best of the Web: Is the coronavirus vaccine a ticking time-bomb?
- Covid's IFR just keeps dropping
- MIT researchers challenge indoor social distancing rules: 'No safer at 60 feet than 6 feet'
- Covid can cause more pregnancy complications than thought - but only if the woman is suffering symptoms
- New study on face-masks highlights problems with safety and efficacy
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
"Fundamentally, the founding fathers of US intelligence [Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, Frank Wisner] were liars. The better you lied and the more you betrayed, the more likely you would be promoted. Outside of their duplicity, the only thing they had in common was a desire for absolute power."
CIA Chief of Counter-intelligence (1954-1975)
Recent Comments
There is no virus, it's a hoax and always has been, pure bullshit from the day they invented it.
I m no longer religious. Yes I do believe in God and in the immortality of Soul. But I no longer am a follower, devotee or member of any organized...
OMG! When I attended UF (~ 77 - 86) (I never lived in some 'dorm' - sorry, that was for mommy's boys) - we lived 1/4 mile off campus in what is...
Creating an economy takes money; currency that is valued not just by those locally but by those with whom the new economy will trade. Existing...
There is a good side to it for the girls. Far less debt for a useless degree.