Four children died in lightning strikes in Ramagrh and Latehar districts on Sunday. Ramgarh SDPO Kishore Kumar Rajak said two children identified as Vikas Bhuiyyan (10) and Kundan Bhuiyyan (8) were killed in Maliagadha area under Mandu police station. Both the kids were collecting mango beneath the tree during the storm when lightning struck.Police said that they received a report regarding the deaths from the locals and the autopsy of the bodies would be carried out soon.In another incident at Latehar, Karan Singh (12) and Pankaj Singh (10) died under the Manika police station while four others identified as Ranjan Singh (6), Satyam Singh (5), Anita Kumari (7) and Rupesh Singh (12) were injured when lightning struck while they were playing in the open field. The injured are undergoing treatment at the local government hospital. The incident happened in Sadhwadih village.Earlier in the day, the weather office had issued a statewide alert on thunderstorm and lightning and warned people against venturing out in the open during storms.