floods
Widespread flash flooding in Afghanistan has caused fatalities and destroyed dozens of homes over recent days.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported on 04 May 2021 that heavy rain and flash flooding affected several provinces from 02 May 2021.

The affected provinces include Herat, Ghor, Maidan Wardak, Baghlan, Samangan, Khost, Bamyan, Daikundi and Badakhshan. Damage assessments are ongoing but as of 04 May, ANDMA reported 16 people had died, 10 were missing, 44 homes destroyed and 197 damaged. Media reported 14 people died in Adraskan district in Herat Province.

Afghanistan Meteorological Department first warned of the possibility of heavy rain and floods from 30 April 2021.

Warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorm and flash floods remain in place until 05 May 2021, particularly for northern and central provinces.