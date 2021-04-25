© Government of Oriximiná



Authorities in the municipality of Oriximiná in the state of Pará, northern Brazil, declared an emergency on 22 April after days of flooding.Flooding first struck around 19 April 2021 after the Trombetas river broke its banks.As of 22 April, the municipal government said flooding approximately 14,020 people are directly affected. An estimated 3,000 homes were flooded and affected in some way.Last month authorities declared an emergency situation after flooding in the municipality of Rio Maria in Pará.