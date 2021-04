© MIET



The researchers note that it can capture images of the Earth's surface, comparable in quality to optical images, regardless of lighting, weather, the presence of clouds, or tree crowns, the university's press service told Sputnik."It is known that", Ilya Kuzmin, an engineer at the Institute of Microdevices and Control Systems at MIET, said.According to him, the radar system solves a vast range of tasks from different areas of the real economy. The radarThe device will also be essential for. By mounting the device on an aircraft or drone,. A guided drone with the new radar will provide an image that can be used not only to assess the scale of the disaster, but also to see objects in detail.According to the authors, MIET's development could also become the basis for satellite radar.However, a radar is not a camera that immediately displays a picture; it records the reflected signals digitally on a hard drive and processes them using software, Ilya Kuzmin explained.We process the reflected signals using the developed algorithms, eliminating the need for an expensive, bulky inertial navigation system. This, in turn, makes it possible to place the radar on small unmanned aerial vehicles", he said. Scientists at MIET have created a modular platform that changes the range of frequencies depending on the task. The user can buy individual modules for specific purposes or a whole set of them, for example, to remove the low-frequency ones and put high-frequency ones in their place, if necessary. The creators believe that this modification is very advantageous, as it eliminates the need to build a radar unit from scratch for each specific task.