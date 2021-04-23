They're still there, planted in front of stately homes in wealthy suburban neighborhoods, on flag poles in middle-class communities, and along the front stoops of inner-city row houses. Whether they say "Trump 2020" or simply "Trump," there are plenty of people who have left their sentiments planted on their own personal hill.It is not just here in Pennsylvania. The signs are not hard to spot as you travel to the Great Lakes, the Midwest, and Appalachia.People who come from a variety of socioeconomic, religious, and political experiences formed a conservative populist coalition long before Donald Trump descended Trump Tower's escalator in June 2015 in New York City.Political analysts, who often have little cultural connection to Republican voters, tend to say "Trump the man" is why his supporters voted for him. So, using that same line of thinking, if they came here and saw the Trump signs, they likely would proclaim these people were Trump cultists and end their curiosity.First,This was evident during thewhen Republicans lost power. Analysts ignored the fact that Main Street Democrats, Republicans, and independent voters were voting against the Republican establishment because they were unhappy with the establishment ignoring their needs, not because they loved Democrats.The pendulum swung further away from Republicans again in 2008, then toward them again. By 2016, the voters who were to become Trump's base already knew who they were.of 17 Republicans and five Democrats. He knew how to tap the aspirations they were looking for from a presidential candidate.Second, many people who have left their support for Trump visible to others have not left those flags or signs up because they think the election was stolen. It's not a testament to their undying support for one man; they've left them up becausedown the ballot in November than any pollster or analyst predicted inThese voters are reminding themselves and others that they are still part of something big.All you have to do is listen to them. The questions hurled at them, regardless of the subject matter, usually attempt to tie them to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or begin with, "Isn't it racist ... "Cultural curators in the media, corporations, and the so-called social justice warriorsThese voters are telling you through their signs that that is not going to happen.Even among the conservatives who found themselves voting for Joe Biden, they might not have Trump signs in their yard, but they certainly voted Republican down-ballot.Just ask the newly sworn-in Republicans representing the Pennsylvania suburbs of Mt. Lebanon, McCandless, or in Oakmont state House and Senate districts, who won seats in the suburbs Trump lost.to win these voters back for U.S. House and Senate seatsThese voters did not succumb to the pressures of 2020 wokism. They are unlikely to bend in less than two years.The next time you see a Trump sign in someone's yard, try to suppress your conditioned impulse and consider that it might be something more nuanced, more complex than the lazy stereotypical hot take anyone can post on social media.