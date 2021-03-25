A late March storm is bringing snow, rain and strong winds to northern and central New Mexico.The storm ramped up around midnight.At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, PNM reported that more than 14,000 customers were without power in the Albuquerque area. However, service had been restored to most customers by midday.The storm has also prompted dozens of closures and delays across the state.A multi-vehicle crash involving semi trucks shut down westbound I-40 near Clines Corners Wednesday morning, New Mexico Department of Transportation officials said.Heavy snow and wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour is complicating snow and ice removal, said spokesman Travis Martinez.