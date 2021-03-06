A minor was killed after attacked by street dogs on Saturday in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.They said a group of streets dogs attacked and seriously injured an eight-year-old boy Azhar Manzoor at Pingalana in Pulwama. However, other elders present in the area immediately rushed to rescue Azhar who had received injuries in the head and neck.He was immediately rushed to District Hospital, Pulwama where he was declared brought dead.People protested against the authorities, particularly Municipality for failing to control the stray dog population.