Heavy rainfall over the last few days has caused flooding in parts of Piura Region in norther Peru.in the districts of Tambogrande, Las Loma, Chulucanas and Canchaque. In a report of 04 March INDECI said parts of Máncora and San Miguel de El Faique districts were also affected. Media reported that areas of the city of Piura were also flooded.In total 182 homes have been damaged and 5 destroyed, according to INDECI figures. Three health facility buildings have also been damaged.SENAMHI said flows of the Piura River are increasing and issued a Yellow Level alert (lowest of 3 alert levels) at the Puente Ñácara hydrological station. SENAMHI said "The areas potentially affected by flooding would be the populated centres of Malingas, Pachas, Solsol and the city of Piura. The population is recommended to take the corresponding precautions and avoid any activity near the river."