flood
Heavy rainfall over the last few days has caused flooding in parts of Piura Region in norther Peru.

The country's National Institute of Civil Defence (INDECI) reported on 02 March 2021 that as a result of intense rainfall, there was damage to roads, homes and public buildings in the districts of Tambogrande, Las Loma, Chulucanas and Canchaque. In a report of 04 March INDECI said parts of Máncora and San Miguel de El Faique districts were also affected. Media reported that areas of the city of Piura were also flooded.

In total 182 homes have been damaged and 5 destroyed, according to INDECI figures. Three health facility buildings have also been damaged.

The worst hit areas are in Tambogrande district where as many as 14,000 people have been cut off after roads were flooded in areas around Malingas, according to media reports.



The National Meteorology and Hydrology Service of Peru (SENAMHI) reported 96.1mm of rain in 24 hours to 03 March in Lancones and 85.4mm of rain in 24 hours to 04 March in El Partidor.

SENAMHI said flows of the Piura River are increasing and issued a Yellow Level alert (lowest of 3 alert levels) at the Puente Ñácara hydrological station. SENAMHI said "The areas potentially affected by flooding would be the populated centres of Malingas, Pachas, Solsol and the city of Piura. The population is recommended to take the corresponding precautions and avoid any activity near the river."