Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is the most pivotal vote in the evenly divided Senate, and his power could spark prolonged intraparty feuds among Democrats.Concerned about simmering friction, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday strongly urged his Democratic caucus to unify around a pending $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.Manchin has jeopardized Biden's plan to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by announcing this month he opposes such an increase. He suggested instead setting it at $11 an hour and indexing it to inflation.Asked about Manchin's impact on the Democratic agenda, Schumer told reporters Tuesday that he called on his colleagues to work together."I made a pitch today to our entire caucus and I said that we need to pass this bill. The American people, the American public demands it," Schumer said after holding a call with Democratic senators."Job No. 1 is to pass the bill. Pass the bill we must. And I have confidence we will do it," Schumer added."Eleven dollars is the right place to be," he said. "I'd amend it to $11." He also added that his plan is to index the wage floor to inflation.The Senate parliamentarian is also expected to rule soon on whether Democrats can include minimum wage in their budget reconciliation bill. Biden has indicated he doubts he will allow it, but progressives disagree.Passing Biden's pending $1.9 trillion relief package, however, is only the start of the challenges facing Schumer, Manchin and the rest of the Democratic caucus.Manchin's support is far from certain if Democrats try to pass Biden's "Build Back Better" jobs and economic recovery plan.Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is pushing hard for a $15 an hour wage bill, said discussions are already underway about using special budgetary rules to pass a massive economic stimulus package with a simple majority vote after the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" becomes law.Asked if he had reservations about using special budget rules to pass a second package, he said: "Regular order. Let's try. Let's try and see if the place will work first."Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, also raised doubt this week about another one of Biden's nominees, Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.). His spokeswoman said the senator is undecided on Haaland, who would be the first Native American to head the Interior Department or serve in the Cabinet.WDTV in Bridgeport, W.Va., labeled Manchin last month the "most powerful senator," while Joshua Green of Bloomberg Businessweek hailed him as a "kingmaker" and The Washington Post wrote he is "the key to Biden's ambitious climate agenda."Manchin kept a relatively low profile during the first few weeks of the new Senate Democratic majority, sticking with his leadership on key votes on the budget resolution, Biden's top Cabinet picks and Trump's second impeachment trial.The West Virginia senator on Tuesday downplayed talk about him becoming a kingmaker or powerbroker."No, there's nothing about powerbroker. I denounce that completely," he said."I'll tell you about power. I've seen people that have it, abuse it. I've seen people that sought it ruin themselves," he said.But he also said he's "seen people that took a moment of time and tried to make a change and a difference," adding that he hopes to be a lawmaker who works across party lines to make a difference.Manchin joked the key facts to know about him are "I have three children and 10 grandchildren."