© Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Travellers arriving in the United Kingdom face up to ten years in prison if they were found to have lied about travel history and fines of up to £10,000 if they breach quarantine rules, Britain's health secretary announced on Tuesday.Speaking before the House of Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Mr Hancock said that he makes "no apologies" about draconian measures, claiming that it is "mission-critical" that the UK blocks more coronavirus variants from entering the country."People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk," he said, adding: "Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel, and will be fined if they don't, and we will be putting in place tough fines for people who don't comply.""When passengers arrive, they'll be escorted to their UK Government transport and taken to a designated hotel, which will be closed to guests who aren't quarantining," the Health Secretary explained."They must quarantine in their room for 10 days, or for longer if they test positive for Covid-19 during their stay," he added.The move was also questioned by travel industry leaders, fearful that the already struggling sector may further be damaged by the draconian measures.The CEO of travel consultants The PC Agency, Paul Charles, told the Daily Mail: "Mass traveller testing alone is to be welcomed as it enables Government to stay one step ahead of possible new variants, but adding several layers of complexity to travel will stall any economic recovery.""What is the exit route out of this? Travel cannot work on the short-term whim of Government," he warned.