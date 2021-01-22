Earth Changes
Child dies from dog attack in Brunson, South Carolina
abcnews4.com
Thu, 21 Jan 2021 11:16 UTC
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Hampton County deputies said they were called to a home on Mullins Ford Road in Brunson regarding a juvenile being attacked by a dog.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the child deceased.
Hampton County Animal Control also responded to the scene, deputies said. The dog was found a short time later, taken by Hampton County Animal Control and was euthanized.
Deputies said the case has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Child dies from dog attack in Brunson, South Carolina
Child dies from dog attack in Brunson, South Carolina
Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak; and that it is doing God's service when it is violating all his laws.
The left screaming 'de-fund the police' has turned into 'fund the secret police'. Dark days dead ahead. I personally do not want any of these...
"their mission, and may be pulled by other views, needs not only to be removed from this duty; they need to be removed from the Guard." I think...
"We will not stand by while small numbers of individuals put others at risk." Turn that 180°, then it makes sense.
One can observe the ponerization process in action, for example, the civil rights movement was infiltrated and subverted into its pathological...
I wonder if Amazon employees will be forced to receive the vaccine to keep their jobs...